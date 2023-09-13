Ocean Explorer: Luxury cruise ship freed after running aground in a Greenland fjord

The Ocean Explorer ship has run aground, in Alpefjord, Greenland, with 206 passengers and crew members onboard.

 Danish Air Force/Arctic Command/Reuters

(CNN) — A luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland’s eastern coastline earlier this week has been successfully freed, Denmark’s military Joint Arctic Command said on Thursday.

The Ocean Explorer – carrying 206 passengers and crew – ran aground in Alpefjord on Monday. The JAC said the cruise ship had been pulled free by a fishing research vessel on Thursday morning.