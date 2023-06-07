(CNN) — Flipping through Franck Bohbot’s photos of Californian arcades is like stepping into a time machine.

In one, a dark, cavernous venue is lit up by the screens of retro games like “Terminator 2” and “Pac-man.” Another shows futuristic beams of neon light shooting past players in VR headsets as they fight off unseen enemies. Elsewhere, classic pinball machines stand alongside shiny, ultra-modern consoles; mid-game action shots follow images of eerily empty arcades.