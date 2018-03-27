News 3, SSM Health to take Time To Talk about #SurvivingStress during live event

MADISON, Wis. - Transitioning back from spring break and heading toward the end of the school year can be a tough time for students. Perhaps there are big tests to prepare for or college decisions to make. Whatever the case may be for your family, News 3 and our partners at SSM Heath want to help with a special #SurvivingStress live event.

On Monday, April 9, representatives from area school districts and health professionals with SSM Health will answer your questions live on Facebook. That event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

News 3’s Dannika Lewis will moderate the expert panel to address concerns and challenges you may have about your child’s mental health in and out of the classroom.

This event is in correlation with our Time For Kids: Time To Talk campaign, which encourages parents and kids to continue these kinds of conversations about mental health.

Our #SurvivingStress discussion will focus on stress issues your kids may be struggling with, but other mental health-related questions are welcome.

Official announcement coming soon, but we are pumped... #SurvivingStress #TimeToTalk Posted by Dannika Lewis on Friday, March 23, 2018

You can send questions in advance to tips@channel3000.com, or tweet questions to @WISCTV_News3 or @DannikaLewis with using the hashtag #SurvivingStress. You can also ask them during the live event on the WISC-TV/Channel3000 Facebook page.