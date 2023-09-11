New York Fashion Week: Highlights from the Spring-Summer 2024 runways

New York City (CNN) — New York Fashion Week is back, taking the city by storm — during a weekend of thundery weather, no less — and hosting a number of landmark events, including the return of brands like Ralph Lauren and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the calendar, as well as debuts from up-and-coming designers like Grace Ling and recent “Project Runway” winner Bishme Cromartie.

The week’s packed schedule officially kicked off Friday with Peter Do’s highly anticipated debut for Helmut Lang. The ascendant Vietnamese-born designer has been given the chance to reinterpret the minimalist ’90s brand — which spent years without a creative director — for a new generation. He hit many notes of the label’s original aesthetic, while infusing his own romantic sensibilities (including a collaboration with poet Ocean Vuong) into the collection, particularly with his men’s and women’s suiting.