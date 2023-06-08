‘Never Have I Ever’ comes to an end. For the show’s stars, it was the ‘ride of a lifetime’

(CNN) — On the first day that Richa Moorjani walked onto the set of “Never Have I Ever,” she realized she was a part of something special.

For one, she wasn’t the only South Asian person there. For another, she and her fellow South Asian castmates Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan were the leads of the show. The entire Netflix series was centered around characters who shared their cultural backgrounds, and the team behind it was taking cues from them.