Nationwide border system at UK airports now operating as normal, says Home Office

(CNN) — A nationwide border system issue that hit electronic gates Saturday at British airports and caused chaos for holidaymakers and passengers arriving into the country has been fixed, according to the UK Home Office.

“Following a technical border system fault which affected e-Gate arrivals into the UK, we can confirm all e-Gates are now operating as normal,” said a spokesperson for the Home Office, which runs the Border Force.