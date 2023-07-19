National Park Service warns about agitated bison during mating after women injured at 2 parks

In the wake of two incidents involving bison attacks in national parks, including one at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, the National Park Service is warning that bison get easily agitated during mating season.

 Beth J. Harpaz/AP/File

(CNN) — A Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, according to the National Park Service.

It’s the second instance of a bison injuring a person in the past week. A bison gored a 47-year-old Arizona woman Monday morning in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.