‘My vision hasn’t changed.’ Why Ralph Lauren is going back to where it all began

New York City (CNN) — Few fashion labels conjure a picturesque — and aspirational — vision of gilded Americana quite like Ralph Lauren.

The brand captures and diffuses the pillars of a certain kind of luxe lifestyle: Countryside retreats with equestrian flair, coastal getaways with cable-knit jumpers tied around necks and sand on floorboards, debonair evenings in New York or old Hollywood with sharp tailoring and classic lines, and a kind of timeless, pragmatic appeal that signals money — but doesn’t shout it.