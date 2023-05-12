We've made a rise 'n' shine pastry that you can enjoy with your morning cup of coffee that has...well, a twist to it! Our Chocolate Peanut Butter Twists are pretty enough to serve for a special brunch, but easy enough that anyone can make 'em. Plus, they feature everyone's favorite combo of chocolate and peanut butter!
1/2 cup chocolate peanut butter spread, at room temperature
1/4 cup chopped peanuts
3 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons coarse sugar
What to Do
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
On a work surface, unfold both sheets of puff pastry. Evenly spread chocolate peanut butter spread on each sheet. Sprinkle peanuts over the chocolate peanut butter spread. Flip the sheet without the nuts over onto the other sheet (as if you were making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich).
Cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Holding each end of a strip, gently twist. Then, roll the twisted dough up into a coil. Place on baking sheet and tuck the end of the twist under the coil. Brush each with butter and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until light golden. Remove from baking sheets, let cool slightly, and serve.
