This traditional Jewish dish is sometimes called noodle pudding, but it's best known as noodle kugel! This recipe comes from Howard's Grandma Rose, so you know it's going to be something delicious and special! Grandma Rose's Best Ever Noodle Pudding is sure to be a sweet addition to any menu; with its unique flavors and rich heritage, you can't go wrong!
What You'll Need
1 pound medium egg noodles
2 sticks (1/2 pound) butter, cut into 1-inch chunks
4 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 1/2 cups sugar
6 eggs, well beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
1 (16-ounce) container small curd cottage cheese
9 cinnamon graham crackers, coarsely crushed
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large pot, cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and return hot noodles to pot. DO NOT RINSE! Add butter and cream cheese to noodles and stir until melted.
Add sugar, eggs, vanilla, sour cream and cottage cheese; stir until well combined. Pour mixture into baking dish.
Bake 30 minutes. Remove from oven; top with crushed graham crackers, and bake 15 to 20 minutes more or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Test Kitchen Tips
Some people insist it's not noodle kugel without raisins, so feel free to add 1/2 cup raisins to mixture before baking. It's up to you!
