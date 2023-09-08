Get the full recipe at MrFood.com and Channel3000.com.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

This traditional Jewish dish is sometimes called noodle pudding, but it's best known as noodle kugel! This recipe comes from Howard's Grandma Rose, so you know it's going to be something delicious and special! Grandma Rose's Best Ever Noodle Pudding is sure to be a sweet addition to any menu; with its unique flavors and rich heritage, you can't go wrong! 

What You'll Need

  • 1 pound medium egg noodles
  • 2 sticks (1/2 pound) butter, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1/2 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs, well beaten
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 (16-ounce) container small curd cottage cheese
  • 9 cinnamon graham crackers, coarsely crushed