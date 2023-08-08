More than three dozen unruly passengers referred to the FBI in 2023, FAA says

American Airlines and United Airlines airplanes wait at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A in New Jersey.

 Aristide Economopoulos/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Some unruly airline passengers get so unruly that the FBI gets involved.

Nearly two dozen more passengers – some accused of physical or sexual assault on fellow flyers and flight crew members – now might face potential criminal charges, bringing the number of passengers facing charges so far in 2023 to just over three dozen.

CNN’s Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.