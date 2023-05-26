(CNN) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate India’s new parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday, part of a controversial $2.4 billion revamp of the capital’s historic center that his critics have called a “vanity project.”

In a ceremony marking the occasion, the leader will install the “Sengol,” a symbolic scepter, in the legislature’s lower house. The gold-plated object was gifted to the country’s first prime minister on the eve of India’s independence from Great Britain in 1947.