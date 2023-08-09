Hong Kong (CNN) — Six finalists in this year’s Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant have lodged police complaints accusing organizers of making them strip for “body checks” and topless photographs.

Addressing reporters outside regional police headquarters in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday, Mellisa Anggraini, an attorney representing the women, alleged that her clients had been asked to remove their tops so pageant officials could “examine scars, cellulite or tattoos,” she said.