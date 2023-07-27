Miss Italy organizers defend ban on trans contestants

(CNN) — Organizers of Miss Italy have defended their ban on transgender contestants after the entrepreneur behind the competition appeared to criticize other beauty pageants’ efforts to welcome trans women.

“Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news by … using strategies that in my opinion are a bit absurd,” the pageant’s official patron, Patrizia Mirigliani, said in a recent radio interview. “Since it was founded, my contest has stipulated in its regulation (that contestants)… must be a woman from birth.”