(CNN) — A number of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQ+ actors, musicians, politicians and athletes have opened up about their experiences with gender identity and sexuality for the latest issue of British Vogue.

In celebration of Pride month, which runs from June 1 until June 30 in the UK, the magazine interviewed a range of “LGBTQ+ pioneers” — from the first gay couple to get married in the UK in 2014 to the oldest person to undergo gender reassignment surgery at 81 — as well as famous faces including Janelle Monáe, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma D’Arcy and Rina Sawayama on their journeys of self-discovery and acceptance.