(CNN) — A 15th century Chinese box which went unnoticed for decades has sold for £288,000 (about $358,000), smashing its expected price at auction.

The box was bought for just £19 ($24) in 1946 and was expected to fetch between £6,000 and £10,000 ($7,400 and $12,400) when it went under the hammer last week, according to Dreweatts auctioneers.