Michigan man banned from Yellowstone National Park and facing federal charges after traveling off-trail in a thermal area while under influence

Yellowstone National Park officials cautioned that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, with scalding water beneath its surface.

 George Rose/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Yellowstone National Park visitor who was allegedly under the influence as he traveled off-trail in one of the park’s thermal areas has been banned from the park as he faces federal criminal charges in the incident, prosecutors announced.

Jason Wicks, a 49-year-old resident of Hillman, Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of off-trail travel and being under the influence “to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” the US District Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said in a news release. He has pleaded not guilty.

