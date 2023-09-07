(CNN) — In Miami, a city where most of the coastal metropolis’s skyline shimmers in silver or reflects blue skies and water through glass, a fashionable newcomer will be outfitted in black and ivory, and topped with an elaborate gold crown.

Like the boning on a luxe corset, matte black steel beams will form its 90-story structure, topping out at 1,049 feet tall. Reaching the maximum allowable height set for the city by the Federal Aviation Admission, the skyscraper will tie for the city’s tallest building with other flashy forthcoming projects when it is completed in 2027, including the Waldorf Astoria Miami and Foster+Partner-designed The Towers.