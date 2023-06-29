Bruce is a very curious adult cat who loves treats and playing with wand toys. He loves pets and would benefit from being adopted with another cat or going to a home that already has a social cat.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Bruce is a very curious adult cat who loves treats and playing with wand toys. He loves pets and would benefit from being adopted with another cat or going to a home that already has a social cat.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.