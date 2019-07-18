Mediterranean pasta, tomato, asparagus, broccoli salad with basil dressing

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Enjoy this colorful, healthful, light summer salad.

This recipe is only a guide. Choose the amount and shape of pasta and add a variety of vegetables to suite your tastes. You may also want to add black olives, mozzarella cheese balls, salmon, shrimp, sausage or chicken.

3 cups shell pasta or pasta of your choice

3 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half

2 cups small broccoli florets, blanched

2 cups asparagus, cut in 1" pieces, blanched

8 large basil leaves, chopped

1/4 cup minced parsley

2 teaspoons minced garlic, optional

Dressing

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons dry grated Parmesan cheese

4 large basil leaves, minced

Dash salt and pepper

Cook pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and chill under cold running water. Drain well and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes.

In a large pan of boiling salted water blanch asparagus stem pieces for 1 minute. Add asparagus tips and broccoli to the boiling water and boil for 30 seconds. Drain and quickly chill under cold running water. Drain well. Add to the bowl. Add basil, parsley, and garlic. Set aside.

In a small bowl or jar combine dressing ingredients. Blend with an immersion blender. Pour dressing into bowl with pasta. Stir to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

For a quick dressing, choose a light Italian bottled dressing.

Nutritional information per serving (10):

Calories: 195

Fat, gm.: 6g

Protein, gm.: 6g

Carbs, gm.: 30g

Cholesterol, mg.: 0mg

Dietary fiber, gm.: 2g

