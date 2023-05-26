Man who terrified passengers by opening aircraft door midair ‘wanted to get off quickly’

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A man who opened the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before landing on Friday afternoon told police that he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly.

The door of the jet opened as it was coming in to land in Daegu, South Korea, leaving wind whipping through the plane’s cabin as terrified passengers gripped their armrests, video of the incident shows.