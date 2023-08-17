Man arrested after jumping off Eiffel Tower with a parachute

Cars drive past the Eiffel Tower in Paris on August 16, 2023.

 Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

A man scaled a pillar of the iconic landmark early morning local time, BFMTV reported, citing police sources.