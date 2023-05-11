Los Angeles (CNN) — The worlds of film and high fashion have long been intertwined. Whether through costume design, red carpet fashion moments or celebrity-led campaigns, the two industries have developed a powerful symbiotic relationship. Which is why the location for Chanel's 2023/24 peppy and playful Cruise show, which the brand presented at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, made perfect sense.

"Together, fashion and cinema lead us into a waking dream," the show notes promised, "nourished by an energetic invitation to step into the spotlight and never leave the dance floor."