MADISON, Wis. -- Michael Jordan once said, "It doesn't matter if you win as long as you give everything in your heart." Let's be honest: winning feels pretty great, too.
A Madison man who can relate to both statements. The local triathlete has completed another race and won yet another piece of hardware. However, he said there's a special connection that gives him the tools to keep going.
Water means a lot to Alfredo Ramirez Pinho and Dr. John Rose. The surgical technician and oculoplastic surgeon use it to clean up before they dive into a surgery, and when they get down and dirty to practice their swimming in a local lake.
The two men aren't just co-workers. Below the surface, there's something much more treasured.
"It's friendship. It's energy," Rose said.
Ramirez Pinho and Rose do a lot of athletic training together.
"I can be of some help to Alfredo as a swimmer, but being the tremendous natural athlete he is, he can teach me basically the rest of triathlon," Rose said.
Ramirez Pinho previously competed in the Ironman in Kona, Hawaii. That race is like the Super Bowl of triathlons.
He credits Rose, a competitive swimmer, with teaching him how stay afloat.
"Most of my swim I learned from this guy, Dr. Rose," Ramirez Pinho said in November.
That certainly came in handy again. Ramirez-Pinho just competed in the Hawaii "Honu" Ironman 70.3 -- which he won.
"I saw the finish line and looked back -- I was like, 'Okay, this is it. It is mine now and I am taking the tape home," Ramirez Pinho said.
He finished first after swimming 1.2 miles, biking 56 miles, and running 13.1 miles.
"It was very, very special," Ramirez Pinho said.
Rose was there to swim with a relay team. When he was done, he was also at the finish line to cheer on his friend.
"You see his smile as he's high fiving spectators with the finish line tape in front of him, knowing the nearest competitor is almost seven minutes behind him," Rose said.
The stress of a triathlon is quite heavy, but Ramirez Pinho said the weight of this first place medal feels pretty good.
"I've been wearing it almost every day this week and this is it," Ramirez Pinho said.
Now Ramirez Pinho wants to go back to Kona and win it, but another medal isn't the main prize.
"It's not about winning. Sometimes it's about being out there and just doing your own race and just doing your own goal. It also means a lot to me," Ramirez Pinho said.
Rose will be there again to support him. If ever you feel like you're treading water, let these guys be the proof that a good friendship has the power to buoy you to your best.
"Any of those connections you can build; it doesn't matter if you're different ages. We're almost 20 years different in age. It doesn't matter if you have completely different personal lives, different backgrounds or the same backgrounds or what. Whenever there's a connection to be made, just make it and see where it goes," Rose said.
