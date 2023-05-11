Madison Night Market returns for 2023 Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Night Market returned to the city's downtown for the season Thursday, drawing a significant crowd thanks in part to the nice weather. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Night Market returned to the city's downtown for the season Thursday, drawing a significant crowd thanks in part to the nice weather. Return of Madison Night Market kicks off busy weekend In the 608 The Madison Night Market on State Street is back on Thursday night, celebrating the creative… The market, put on by the city and the Central Business Improvement District, features shopping, art, music and food from local vendors.Among the attendees was Terence Linn from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who checked out the market for the first time while in town for his daughter's graduation. The event, he said, was impressive.If you missed it on Thursday, the market will return on June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19.To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Sasaki plan declared winner in Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge More chances to see Northern Lights in Wisconsin this week Former Eastgate Cinema on Madison's far east side could soon be demolished Person flown to hospital after head-on crash with school bus in Iowa Co. McFarland police searching for man missing for a week Latest News 44-year-old man injured in Middleton stabbing; suspect arrested Moving company brings truckload of supplies to DAIS for mothers in need Officials share early designs for permanent men's homeless shelter on Madison's east side Madison Night Market returns for 2023 Bill to repeal personal property tax moves forward in state Capitol More News