Madison beaches open but recovering from flooding damage

MADISON, Wis. - All 13 of the Madison's beaches are open as of Friday, but some are still on the mend after last year's historic flooding.

"We always have to rake the beach to some degree, and occasionally we have to a put a little sand above the high water mark, but this year it's just more because of what we experienced last fall," said Lisa Laschinger, the assistant superintendent for Madison's Parks Division.

Some area beaches were shutdown due to blue green algae earlier this season. For a list of beach closures and other stats click this link: https://t.co/eoBM5li581 pic.twitter.com/XbYitfsr2l — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) June 7, 2019

Some beaches suffered more than others. Laschinger said Marshall, Tenney, Olbrich and B.B. Clark had the most significant damage.

"Almost like little gullies from the turf that is adjacent to the beach down to the waterfront," Laschinger said. "The water found its way very quickly and very forcefully down to the lake."

Some Madison beaches like Marshall, Tenney (seen here, Olbrich and BB Clark are still damaged due to last years flooding. The city is securing FEMA grant funding to help cover widespread repairs #news3now pic.twitter.com/Kq3HA8YADx — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) June 7, 2019

The parks division is currently applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funding that will use federal, state and city money to make the repairs, which are estimated to be in the thousands. Laschinger said the additional funding is necessary since the beach repairs are so widespread.

Fun day at the beach. All 13 of Madison's beaches are open today 😎 #news3now pic.twitter.com/RknyDa21cq — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) June 7, 2019

"It's very typical that we have to come in and nourish a beach each spring, but it's not every beach and it's not to the same degree," Laschinger said.

No beaches are beyond repair. All are expected to be fully repaired by July.



