Style and substance rarely intersect in fashion. In fact, some of the most stylish garments in public memory were woefully impractical. The emerald Versace jungle print dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy awards? It may have been the inspiration for Google Image Search, but it had to be taped to her body to prevent a wardrobe malfunction.

From the days of cumbersome cage crinolines — steel hoops skirts designed to exaggerate the hips and shrink the appearance of the wearer’s waist — to tightly laced corsets, clothes (specifically those worn by women) have impeded comfort and free movement throughout history. Perhaps that’s why it’s so exciting when a garment is equal parts functional and flattering.