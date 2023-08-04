(CNN) — This week, by far the most feverishly discussed outfit didn’t come from a member of the Kardashian clan or an off-duty model. In fact, it wasn’t worn by a celebrity at all. Instead, it was Kristina Avakyan (known on TikTok as @subwaysessions), a New York resident who pushed the boundaries of style with a look that was anything but average.

In a TikTok that’s now been watched over 1.9 million times, Avakyan paces across her runway (the 6 train subway platform) in what has become a deeply polarizing outfit. She is wearing a flesh-toned lace bodysuit which betrays a black underwear set beneath, two chunky gold hoops stacked on one ear, a pair of orange basketball shorts that — even when rolled at the waist several times — finish at the knee and pink metallic stilettos.