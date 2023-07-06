(CNN) — More than 8 million people on TikTok have watched Elizabeth Olsen share her family’s often repeated mantra: “‘No’ is a full sentence.” Instilled in her by her older twin sisters, two show business veterans, Olsen insists that sometimes “you can just say no.”

Shakira, who was seen front row at the Viktor & Rolf couture show in Paris on Wednesday, clearly feels the same. Her sleek white coat — from the brand’s Fall-Winter 2008 collection — was dominated by the word “No,” emblazoned across her chest in three-dimensional letters. She paired the outfit with gold platform sandals and a matching mini clutch bag from Italian label Aquazzura. In photos taken at the event, including one that Shakira posted on social media alongside Camila Cabello, she wags her finger, as if to indicate “No.”