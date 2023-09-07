New York (CNN) — While Naomi Campbell is widely reputed to be among those supermodels and industry figures for whom the term “fashionably late” is, well, an expectation, on this occasion she arrived early.

On Tuesday night in New York City, Campbell debuted a collection designed with the fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing — days before the official beginning of New York Fashion Week’s Spring-Summer 2024 show calendar. Though yes, technically the show still started an hour or so late.