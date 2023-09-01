(CNN) — Opposites are said to attract, but the poles between Hailey and Justin Bieber couldn’t be further apart — at least sartorially.

While in New York promoting a new lip gloss from her beauty brand Rhode this week, Hailey opted for a firetruck red strapless Ermanno Scervino mini dress, red open-toe stiletto heels and accessories including a pair of custom strawberry-shaped earrings from Alessandra Rich. It was one of three public-facing outfit changes that day, sandwiched between TV appearances and panel discussions, with a throughline of red tying each look together. Justin, her husband of 5 years trailed a few steps behind her in a pair of yellow Crocs, gray sweats and a baby pink baseball cap from Nahmias.