Look of the Week: Didi Stone’s ultra-glamorous airport look en route to Cannes

(CNN) — It’s the 76th Cannes Film Festival and celebrities are flocking to the South of France hot off-the-runway — the airport runway that is. While to some, an arrivals terminal is simply a place to disembark an aircraft, collect luggage and stare blankly at international subway systems, to others, it’s the first opportunity to make a profile-raising sartorial statement.

Take Didi Stone’s matching firetruck red Miu Miu set, worn as she arrived at Nice Airport earlier this week. The internet has it down as further evidence of her fashion credentials and It Girl status, adding to anticipation for her eventual red carpet appearance. Snapped by photographers looking impeccably dressed and harmoniously accessorized with an embellished chain choker, Apple AirMax headphones and an impressively maintained bold lip, it’s hard to believe Stone is fresh off a flight. Over on her Instagram are yet more images of her airport arrival, which appear as glossy as a magazine advert.