(CNN) — Last Friday, after she was photographed on the Cannes red carpet in a striking custom Louis Vuitton black velvet and white satin gown, Cate Blanchett slipped into something a little more comfortable for a party hosted by the Golden Globes and Variety.

Dressed in an Armani jumpsuit and long pink coat, Blanchett’s bare feet were the ultimate style statement. The Oscar-nominated actor removed her shoes “in honor of the women of Iran,” she told the crowd.