Beyoncé kicked off her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour in Sweden on Wednesday night — and, true to form, it was a night of numerous outfit changes. It was also a night of (nearly as many) custom bodysuits.

There was a silvery Courrèges one with an iridescent circular cutout at its center; a sparkling Alexander McQueen one that flared elegantly at the hips; and a Balmain one embroidered with an intricate web of pearls.