(CNN) — The sartorial journey of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen remains a source of endless public curiosity. From the days of matching dungarees on the set of “Full House” (1987-1995) to pioneering the 2010’s revival of bohemian chic through a well-documented combination of bangles, ballet flats and Balenciaga city bags — their personal style has long been inextricable from their celebrity.

These days, the twins’ wardrobe is more subtle — though no less influential. The award-winning fashion designers (who launched luxury label The Row in 2006) are dedicated to their industry’s unofficial all-black uniform, occasionally making an exception for brown, white, navy, or gray. Until now.