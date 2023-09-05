Linda Evangelista reveals long, private battle with breast cancer

(CNN) — Linda Evangelista has revealed that she’s been secretly treated for breast cancer over the past year — and that it’s the second time she’s been diagnosed with the illness.

The supermodel told the Wall Street Journal that she first underwent a bilateral mastectomy after an annual mammogram detected the cancer in December 2018. She thought she “was good and set for life,” she explained, but last July she discovered a new lump on her chest. Now, she says, her prognosis is “good” having undergone more surgery, chemo and radiation.