MIDDLETON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin milk hauler pours his heart and soul into his career and connects you to the state's dairy farmers. After a half-century behind the wheel, there's a new road ahead of him.
There's a whole lot more to his story, because he's one half of a 100-year dairy legacy.
Every day, Tom Schwartz goes farm to farm to pick-up white gold.
"This isn't bad, it's about 4,500 pounds of milk," Schwartz said. "My last farm was 32,000 pounds of milk, so that took a long time."
The milk hauler helps carry Wisconsin's beloved dairy industry from the countryside to your tables.
"Whenever I eat cheese, I just think, 'Oh, maybe this came from my grandpa,'" Dylan Lauber, Schwartz's grandson, said.
The days are long.
"I haul three loads of milk a day and that's 18 hours a day every day. I get one day off every other Sunday," Schwartz said.
Now, he says he's ready to stop.
"It's a lot. You get to a point where... yeah, it's time. It's time to retire," he said.
Schwartz loves his job, but it's not all black and white. He works hard and sacrifices holidays, vacations, and sleep.
"If I get home by 12:30, one o'clock in the morning, that's a good day," Schwartz said.
He also misses time with his family, including his ten grandchildren.
"They always say the postman goes through rain and snow and ice and wind. Well, the postman has got Sundays off. Tom don't," Doug Kalscheuer, a fifth generation farmer and owner of Kalscheuer Family Farms, said.
You could say milk hauling just flows through Schwartz's veins. After all, his dad Melvin did it.
"For 50 years," Tom said.
If you're doing the math: Tom's 50 years plus Melvin's 50 years equals one family hauling dairy in Wisconsin for the last 100 years.
"This is the first truck I drove for my dad," Schwartz said.
Over the years, Schwartz took over the business and has had a few truck upgrades.
"(That one) didn't run worth a crap," Schwartz said, pointing to a photo.
Equipment comes and goes, but what hasn't changed is how he treats his customers. His dad taught him that.
Kalscheuer says the Schwartzes are practically family.
"My grandparents started hauling milk with his dad, however many years ago that was. Then my dad took over this farm, now I took over this farm. It's the only milk men we've had," Kalscheuer said.
Schwartz learned a lot from his dad about the business and what's beyond it.
"I remember the day he retired too, and my mom -- they're both gone now -- she'd said dad got up and sat at the kitchen table and looked up at her and smiled. And, he said, 'I don't have to haul milk today.' It was just like a relief that he could actually sit down and enjoy life for once," Schwartz said.
Schwartz's retirement is well-earned. Down the road, a certain passenger who sometimes sits in his truck on milk runs -- his grandson -- may be eyeing the driver's seat.
"It's something I could see myself doing if I had the opportunity to," Lauber said.
When it comes to dairy, this milk hauler is ready to leave it behind. As for 100 years of a family legacy he shares with his dad, Schwartz will carry that for the rest of his life.
"It'll be hard at first, but I think of those mornings I don't have to get up anymore. That'll be pretty nice," he said.
