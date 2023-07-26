‘Like eating a Gucci handbag’: How an exotic fruit once became the pinnacle of luxury

(CNN) — In a painting from 1675, England’s King Charles II stands on a terrace as the royal gardener kneels before him offering up a curious present.

It’s one of the most desirable items of the era, representing the ultimate in luxury and prestige. Imported from a faraway land, it’s among the first of its kind to have made the journey from the New World to Britain.