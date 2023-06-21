Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Li Cunxin, who found international fame for his remarkable rise from rural China to become one of the world’s leading ballet dancers, has announced his retirement as the artistic director of Queensland Ballet due to health issues.

Now 62, Li is perhaps better known as “Mao’s Last Dancer,” after documenting his journey from poverty under China’s former leader Chairman Mao Zedong to his controversial defection to the United States in a best-selling memoir and film of the same name.