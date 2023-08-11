(CNN) — The first time I saw the Filipino actor and singer Lea Salonga on stage was in 1999, when she reprised her role as Kim, the Vietnamese lead character in “Miss Saigon,” at New York City’s Broadway Theatre. It had been a decade since Salonga debuted at the show’s premiere run in London, and some eight years since her performance in the Broadway version earned her the 1991 Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical — the first time an Asian woman had won at the awards for an acting role. At the time, Salonga was one of the few Filipinos in mainstream pop culture that I, a then-teenage Filipino-American born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, had to look up.

I recently had the opportunity to see Salonga again at the very same venue — in “Here Lies Love,” a musical about the life of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines and wife of authoritarian dictator President Ferdinand Marcos. After more than 20 years in power, the Marcoses were forced out of the country in 1986 amid the People Power revolution.