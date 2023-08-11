Lea Salonga breaks new ground in Broadway musical ‘Here Lies Love’

Editor’s Note: This feature is part of CNN Style’s series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States.

(CNN) — The first time I saw the Filipino actor and singer Lea Salonga on stage was in 1999, when she reprised her role as Kim, the Vietnamese lead character in “Miss Saigon,” at New York City’s Broadway Theatre. It had been a decade since Salonga debuted at the show’s premiere run in London, and some eight years since her performance in the Broadway version earned her the 1991 Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical — the first time an Asian woman had won at the awards for an acting role. At the time, Salonga was one of the few Filipinos in mainstream pop culture that I, a then-teenage Filipino-American born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, had to look up.