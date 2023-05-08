A wristwatch once owned by China's last emperor, Aisin-Gioro Puyi, is expected to fetch over $3 million when it goes on sale in Hong Kong this month.

The eye-watering valuation is partly due to the rarity of the Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune, one of just eight known to exist. But according to Phillips auction house, which is handling the sale, the seven-figure estimate is also down to the 86-year-old watch's remarkable history — one that saw it taken to Siberia during the former ruler's five-year imprisonment in the USSR.