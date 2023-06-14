(CNN) — The last portrait completed by Gustav Klimt is expected to fetch around $80 million when it goes on sale in London later this month — the highest estimate ever given to an artwork at a European auction.

Depicting an unidentified female subject, “Dame mit Fächer” (Lady with a Fan) was one of two paintings found at the Austrian artist’s studio upon his death in 1918, according to Sotheby’s auction house.