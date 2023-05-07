In a day full of symbolism and symmetry, one moment stood out: Princess Catherine of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in their matching silver headpieces.

Attending the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, Charlotte wore a mini-me version of her mother's crown -- a lavish silver bullion laurel-shaped headpiece by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

