John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93

 Marc Stamas/Getty Images

(CNN) — Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.

His son, John Romita Jr., confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday night.