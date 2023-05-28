Jersey Shore town to crack down on the ‘mere existence of any kind of alcohol’ on beach and boardwalk

Not long after Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, alcohol of all kinds, opened or unopened, will be banned in Wildwood, New Jersey.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(CNN) — Officials in New Jersey are banning the possession of alcohol on a popular beach and boardwalk after city commissioners unanimously passed the “stricter” ordinance.

Introduced during a Board of Commissioners meeting in Wildwood in early May, the new ordinance “not only prohibits the drinking and/or open display of alcohol, but also says the mere existence of any kind of alcohol is prohibited,” Mayor Pete Byron said in a news release on Thursday.