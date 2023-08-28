Janesville debates returning to pre-pandemic outdoor dining rules

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Janesville City Council voted Monday night to postpone a decision on whether or not to revert to the pre-pandemic process for establishments to apply for outdoor seating.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city adopted a new process to allow the chief building official to approve establishments’ outdoor dining requests. Previously, they would have to go through the Alcohol Advisory Committee and then the City Council for final approval.