JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Janesville City Council voted Monday night to postpone a decision on whether or not to revert to the pre-pandemic process for establishments to apply for outdoor seating.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city adopted a new process to allow the chief building official to approve establishments’ outdoor dining requests. Previously, they would have to go through the Alcohol Advisory Committee and then the City Council for final approval.
But council members Paul Williams and Heather Miller believe it’s time to go back.
“The city council is an elected body of the citizens of Janesville to make those decisions, and I believe that those decisions should be carried out in the normal democratic process,” Williams told News 3 Now a week before.
On Monday, restaurant owner Joan Neeno said the old process “seems like an extra hoop when there’s been no problem.”
“A lot of cities are making it easier to do outdoor dining, so if we go back to this way of doing things we're actually going backwards compared to a lot of our neighbor cities,” she said.
Steven Hodge and Ana Bowen, who were eating at Drafthouse’s patio down the street, said they agreed.
“It’s still so much easier, safer and cleaner to be outside,” Bowen said.
At the council meeting others agreed, but one man said not going through the committee had other consequences.
“Those in handicap, wheelchairs like my sister for instance,” he said, “she couldn’t get around the restaurant.”
Williams said he contacted the state to see if the chief building official granting outdoor seating violated the law when it comes to alcohol permits.
The city clerk, Lori Stottler, also indicated that 12 businesses that had outdoor dining requests approved under the expedited process might have to re-apply.
With those impacts still not certain, the council voted to wait until their October 23 meeting to make any further decision.
