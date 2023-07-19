(CNN) — Following last summer’s chaos of canceled flights, mountains of lost luggage and other disruptions, many airlines and airports ramped up staffing to meet unprecedented demand – and some have even billed this year’s peak travel season as a return to pre-pandemic normal.

But another hurdle currently looms large on the aviation landscape: strikes, which have already affected scores of passengers across Europe and are piling on the misery for vacationers also hit by soaring prices and scorching summer temperatures.