(CNN) — It’s Cannes Film Festival, and although the south of France been uncharacteristically “raining and freezing cold,” the weather has not dulled Irina Shayk’s excitement to be back.

Stepping onto the famed Croisette red carpet for the first time since 2018, the supermodel has made headlines with a succession of game-changing outfits, eschewing the event’s traditional — albeit unofficially so — dress code.