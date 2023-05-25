(CNN) — Tina Turner died on Wednesday aged 83, leaving behind an incredible musical legacy in rock and soul. But she was also known for her bold fashion sense: sequin or fringe mini dresses showing off her famously long legs; effortlessly cool button-down shirts and relaxed-fit jeans; and head-turning pantsuits, often accompanied by her trademark spiky highlighted hair.

One of Turner’s most replicated looks was the one signaling her mid-1980s comeback: the denim jacket, leather mini and black stilettos she wore as she strutted through New York City in the music video for “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Other commanding style moments have also endured in the collective memory, from the shimmering red halter dress she wore at the 1985 Grammys to the black leather jumpsuit she performed in at the Super Bowl in 2000.